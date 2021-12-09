Amazon opens same-day fulfillment center in Salt Lake City

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Amazon shoppers in Salt Lake City will be receiving their packages even sooner now.

Amazon opened its first Sub-Same Day Fulfillment Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

The new facility boasts 150,000 square feet and will bring over 250 part-time and full-time jobs to Utah. Amazon says the facility will allow the company to deliver hundreds of thousands of items with fast, same-day delivery speed.

For Amazon Prime members in the Salt Lake City region, orders can arrive at your front door in as little as five hours from purchase time.

Since Amazon launched same-day delivery service over a year ago, Prime members have had access to around 3 million items across including baby, beauty & health, kitchen & dining, electronics, pet supplies, and more.

The facility will be looking to fill over 250 positions with a starting pay rate of $15.50 per hour and benefits such as healthcare, paid time off, vision, and dental. Amazon is also offering a $3000 sign-on bonus for new hires that start before Christmas Day.

“We are proud to have Utahns be a part of making history with this first-of-its-kind facility in Salt Lake City,” says Steve Volk.

“This new facility will not only create hundreds of new jobs with benefits, but will enable customers in the Salt Lake area to be able to receive purchases in as little as five hours,” said Amazon SUT1 Site Leader, Steve Volk. “The evolution of our Same-Day Delivery program is driven by our partnership with local communities like Salt Lake and are made possible by the people who live there.”

Amazon says the faster deliveries will help reduce carbon emissions by decreasing the need for air transport and long-distance driving for deliveries.

Most recently in April, a new Amazon delivery station opened in Weber County. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development highlighted Amazon’s hiring efforts, investment, and economic impact in Utah. That includes:

More than 8,000 jobs created in the state

Contributions to the creation of thousands of indirect jobs

Investing more than $2 billion in Utah since 2010, including in infrastructure and compensation

“Amazon has made a long-term commitment to Utah, said EDC Utah President and CEO Theresa A. Foxley. “Over the past ten years, the company has invested more than $2 billion in infrastructure facilities, and compensation for employees resulting in more than 8,000 new jobs. We’re excited to see this latest expansion.”