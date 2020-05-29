HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Items in “Amazon Prime” branded packaging are seen at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre on November 14, 2018 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The online retailer Amazon will again take part in the now-traditional “Black Friday” sales this year, with reductions available from 16-25 November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Amazon will offer over 2,000 full-time jobs to seasonal employees that were initially hired in response to the increased COVID-19 demand. In March, more than 2,300 new employees were hired by Amazon in Utah. The positions were originally only temporary full and part-time jobs.

Amazon says that as the long-term picture becomes clearer, they will provide the opportunity for thousands of temporary employees to become permanent including 2,000 positions in Utah. The transition to the permanent roles will begin in June.

The new permanent roles in Utah include customer fulfillment and last mile delivery. Amazon says they expect to offer more full-time jobs in Utah in the coming days.

Permanent roles at Amazon come with a minimum wage of $15 an hour and with full benefits which will alleviate the stress of some Utahns as they have lost their full time jobs due to the pandemic.