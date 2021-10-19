Amazon looking to hire hundreds in Salt Lake City, starting pay $18

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking for some extra cash ahead of the holiday season, Amazon in Salt Lake City is looking for you.

Nationally, Amazon plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers for the holidays. These new positions are starting at an average of $18 an hour and come with sign-on bonuses, the online retailer announced Monday.

Of those 150,000 open positions, over 1,300 in Salt Lake City, according to Amazon.

Open positions at the Utah location include stowing, picking, packing, shipping, delivering orders, and more. Amazon says new hires will be fully trained and must follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

To apply for seasonal holiday jobs in Salt Lake City, click here.

Amazon held a national hiring event in mid-September with 125,000 open positions.

Numerous other businesses across Utah – including Best Buy, Texas Roadhouse, and Cabela’s – are also looking to fill dozens of positions.