Amazon looking to fill hundreds of positions in Salt Lake City

FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon won’t be forced to restore web service to Parler after a federal judge ruled Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 against a plea to reinstate the fast-growing social media app favored by followers of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for a job? Amazon is hoping to hire hundreds of employees in the Salt Lake City area.

Across the U.S. and Canada, Amazon says it is hiring 75,000 employees in its fulfillment and logistics network. In Salt Lake City, Amazon is looking to hire over 1,400.

The company’s average starting wage is $16 an hour, with a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000.

Additionally, if you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19, you’ll receive an additional $100 benefit as a new hire. If you have yet to receive your vaccine, Amazon is offering on-site voluntary vaccination events.

To see current job openings in Salt Lake City and across the nation, visit amazon.com/apply.

Amazon recently announced a new delivery station will open in Weber County, which “will generate hundreds of new full-time and part-time associate jobs.”

Within the Beehive State, Amazon currently operates three fullfilment centers, one sort center, three delivery stations, and has plans to launch two new delivery stations later this year. The company also operates four Whole Foods Market grocery stores in and around Salt Lake City.

Utah currently has the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9%, prompting Governor Spencer Cox to roll back the increased federal pandemic unemployment benefits, including the $300-a-week payments.

“This is the natural next step in getting the state and people’s lives back to normal,” Gov. Cox says. “I believe in the value of work. With the nation’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9% and plenty of good paying jobs available today, it makes sense to transition away from these extra benefits that were never intended to be permanent. The market should not be competing with government for workers.”

Currently, about 28,000 Utahns are receiving those payments. The Department of Workforce Services, found at jobs.utah.gov, lists 50,000 jobs available, while job listing aggregator Help Wanted shows 72,000 available jobs in Utah.