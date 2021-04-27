Amazon in-garage grocery delivery expands to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Residents in Salt Lake City are among a group involving over 5,000 cities where Amazon is now offering grocery delivery.

Originally launched in just five cities in November, Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery is now available to Prime members. You can have your Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Markey groceries delivered inside your garage, protecting them from weather, damage, and theft.

Don’t live in Salt Lake City? Don’t worry – Amazon will also provide in-garage grocery deliveries in these nearby communities:

Park City

Sandy

West Jordan

Riverton

Lehi

To use Amazon’s Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery, you’ll need to shop online at amazon.com/fresh or amazon.com/wholefoods. You can build a cart like you would for any grocery delivery.

Prime users with a compatible garage door opener or myQ Smart Garage Hub can connect the myQ app with Key, then select “Key Delivery” at checkout for no additional cost.

Amazon expands in-garage grocery delivery to Salt Lake City area (Amazon)

Amazon expands in-garage grocery delivery to Salt Lake City area (Amazon)

Amazon expands in-garage grocery delivery to Salt Lake City area (Amazon)

Once you place the order, a shopper will fill the order and a delivery service professional will bring the items to your home. Once delivered, the Key by Amazon app or the Amazon shopping app will notify you.

For more information about in-garage grocery delivery, visit Amazon’s website.