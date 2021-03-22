Amazon donates $25,000 to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Well Amazon, the company known for delivering gifts, gave a very special gift to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital/

On Friday, local Amazon workers presented the hospital with $25,000 grant.

According to Amazon, the grant will be used to “support programs that help make hospital stays for more comfortable for children and their families, helping to normalize the hospital environment.”

The hospital offers programs such as Expressive Therapies and Patient Assistance that help about 10,000 patients recover every year, a news release said.

“Amazon is grateful for all that Primary Children’s Hospital does to provide world class care and resources to children and their families,” said James Heaton, site leader of Amazon’s new sort center in Salt Lake City.

Courtesy: Amazon

“We’re presenting this check on behalf of thousands of Amazon employees in Utah and we’re here to express our tremendous gratitude for all that you do to help children and families in our communities,” Heaton told members of the hospital during the presentation of the check outside the hospital.

“Whether they are in the hospital for a day, a month or a year, there is one thing that every hospitalized child misses: a sense of normalcy,” said Katy Welkie, RN, MBA, CEO of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and Vice President of Intermountain Children’s Health. “We’re already putting Amazon’s grant to work to help children and their families feel more comfortable during their visit to Primary Children’s.”

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has been in operation for over 95 years and was ranked as one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals in 8 out of 10 pediatric specialties in the 2019 – 20 Best Children’s Hospital survey by U.S. News & World Report, according to their website.