Amazon continues to expand in Utah, announces job openings at delivery center

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – If you’re looking to get back to work, Amazon is hiring new full-time positions for a new delivery station located in American Fork, Utah.

The company is also announcing a lease for a new delivery station in North Salt Lake, UT, 84054, that is set to open next year. Collectively, these new delivery stations will add hundreds of new full- and part-time roles to Amazon’s Utah delivery network.

Sean Healy, Director of Amazon Logistics said “We are thrilled to launch Amazon’s third delivery station in Utah and to announce the lease of our fourth delivery station in North Salt Lake. Delivery stations power the last mile of our order fulfillment process. These new facilities will help us reach new customers across the state and will help us ensure exceptional customer service and fast shipping speeds.”

The new Utah facilities are among more than 150 Amazon delivery stations in the U.S.



Delivery stations also give entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as give independent contractors the flexibility to be their own bosses and create their own schedules delivering for Amazon Flex.

Anyone interested are encouraged to visit logistics.amazon.com.

Healy added that “These new delivery businesses will be in addition to the more than 21,000 small- and medium-sized businesses, sellers, and independent authors in Utah that are currently growing their businesses with Amazon.”

Amazon’s American Fork delivery station is taking applications now.

And new available jobs are released on a rolling basis and according to Amazon, can fill up fast.

The company says is committed to the health and safety of our employees, partners, and the customers we serve. “We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis, and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until their past employer can bring them back” Amazon said.

Amazon reveals that much of their hiring process as possible has moved from physical to virtual steps. While some hiring steps must still be completed in person, candidates can now complete more steps from home than before.

Candidates may be required to have a temperature check during their appointment and will be required to wear a face mask, which Amazon will provide.

Amazon asks candidates not to attend if any of the following applies to them:

They are living with someone who has been confirmed COVID-19 positive, and have medical advice to self-quarantine.

They have a temperature of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher.

They are in a 14-day period of self-isolation directed by a healthcare provider or health official.

They have traveled to another country in the last 14 days.

They currently have a cough, or shortness of breath.

Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. All interested candidates need to apply online where they can indicate a shift preference and select an appointment time to attend an upcoming hiring event and orientation. Shift schedules will vary. Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to apply.

Interested candidates can apply online or text SLCNOW2 to 77088 to sign up for text alerts.