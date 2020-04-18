Amazon announces multiple Job openings in Utah amid COVI-19 crisis

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Amazon anounced more than 800 job openings in Utah on Saturday.
This is part of what Amazon officials are calling their national hiring initiative to employ an additional 75 00 people in addition to the 100,00 new associates they hired recently.
Earlier this week, Amazon announced it has filled its March 16 pledge to hire 100,000 people in full and part-time jobs across its U.S. operations network to keep as many people as possible working during this crisis. This included more than 1,500 new employees hired in Utah, joining the more than 2,000 full-time employees already working in Amazon facilities across the state, according to Amazon.
Looking for work? Here are some companies hiring in Utah
Amazon says they continue to see increased demand as teams support their communities and is continuing to hire, creating an additional 75,000 jobs across the country to help serve people during this unprecedented time.
The new hires fill a range of roles throughout the state, including picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations to meet the needs of the COVID-19 demand surge.
Amazon teams continue to invest in safety, pay, and benefits for our teams who are playing an invaluable role in getting items to communities around the world. Read more about their safety efforts.
Interested candidates are asked to apply at amazon.com/slcjobs. Amazon says Jobs are available on a “rolling basis” and fill up quickly. Those interested may also sign up for text alerts for regular updates. U.S. residents can text AMAZON to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings near them.
