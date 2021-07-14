‘Amazing’: Girl on mission to hug police officers in all 50 states visits Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A young girl from Louisiana embraced law enforcement in Salt Lake City…literally.

11-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin is on a mission to hug police officers in all 50 states. On Wednesday afternoon, Chief Mike Brown and dozens of SLCPD personnel lined up to meet Rosalyn and her family.

They exchanged plenty of hugs, conversation, and stickers. Rosalyn explained to ABC4 News that after she saw news reports of Dallas police officers being killed, God told her to visit and hug men and women in uniform all over the nation and explained why they’re her heroes.

“Think about all the things they do,” she said. “They go out to risk their life every single day. More like every single hour.”

“She brings with her her love, her hugs, her smile, and her dedication,” Chief Brown said. “So this means so much to us.”

Rosalyn told ABC4 that she thinks the state of Utah and our officers are “amazing.”

This is the 38th state that Rosalyn has visited. Up next, she’ll be hugging cops up in Idaho.

You can learn more and follow her mission on her website: https://ahugforlove.com/