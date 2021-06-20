Am I allowed to use fireworks in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – As summer festivities roll by and as active wildfires burn and red flag conditions continue throughout the state, many Utahns are wondering, “am I allowed to use fireworks?”

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, fireworks are permitted but only in non-restricted areas and under certain regulations.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when participating in patriotic celebrations throughout the summer according to the Department of Public Safety:

Use fireworks outdoors only.

Obey local laws. If fireworks are not legal where you live, do not use them!

Always have water handy (a hose or buckets of water).

Only use fireworks as intended. DO NOT try to alter them or combine them.

try to alter them or combine them. Never re-light a “dud” firework (wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water).

Use common sense when using fireworks. Spectators should keep a safe distance from the fireworks. The person lighting the fireworks should wear safety glasses.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix! Have a “designated” person light fireworks.

Only persons over age 12 should be allowed to handle sparklers of any type.

DO NOT ever use homemade fireworks or illegal explosives; they can kill! Report illegal explosives to the fire or police department in your community.

If you are unsure if you reside in a restricted area which prohibits the use of fireworks, here is a list to guide you.

According to DPS, the following list of fireworks restrictions is not comprehensive and is updated as information is received from various agencies. If your municipality or town is not listed, check with your local fire authority to see if the use of fireworks is allowed in your area.