Alta opens for first full day of ski after historic interlodge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)— Friday was the first full day of skiing at Alta and Snowbird after the town of Alta was under a nearly 60-hour interlodge.

Due to heavy snowfall, the town was put on an interlodge late Monday night due to dangerous conditions.

Three days of untouched fresh power had folks flocking for the resorts creating major delays on the canyon road.

Some folks got to the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon early to beat the rush.

“We got to the lot at 5:45,” Jason Andersen says. “You could see where avalanches have come across the road in about five spots. They’ve done a nice job clearing that out”.

Andersen said during the drive up, you could see how dangerous the conditions were.

“We got about eight feet up there,” Andersen adds.

Some people did not make it up to ski as the town of Alta and the two ski resorts were full.

“I already drove up it and all the lots were full so time for plan B,” Blake Davis says, explaining that a ski bus is plan B while plan C is Solitude and Brighton, plan D is ski tomorrow.

Ski officials say crews worked on avalanche mitigation. Although there is no immediate threat, some dangers continue.

“Our patrol is out running routes today of stuff they did not open yesterday so they will do some avalanche mitigation today we do not do anything in the backcountry, it’s ski at your own risk, you need to be super careful,” Andria Huskinson with Alta tells ABC4.

Be sure to check the avalanche forecast before you head into the backcountry.