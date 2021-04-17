Alta celebrates Earth day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – According to National Geographic, Earth is estimated to be 4.54 billion years old, plus or minus about 50 million years and on April 17, Alta Ski Resort celebrates its existence.

Each year, the Alta Ski Resort encourages fellow Utahns to participate in environmental stewardship, responsible recreation, and bringing awareness to climate change.

According to the resort, the event focuses on the future of the ski industry in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Those interested in teaming up with Alta’s Earth Day initiative is invited to tag along to any of their five events happening Saturday.

Courtesy of Alta Ski Resort

Events include:

Snowshoe with a Naturalist and Cottonwood Canyon Foundation

Runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Look for animal tracks and learn about the wildlife that left them, all while surrounded by some of Utah’s most beautiful mountains.

Registration currently full, email lhaven@cottonwoodanyons.org to get on the waitlist.

Birding on skis with Tracy Aviary

Runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join Tracy Aviary’s expert birders this winter on skis in search of our feathered friends that call Alta home.

Register Online

Nestbox monitoring on snowshoes with Tracy Aviary

Runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tracy Aviary studies the behaviors of birds that nest in holes and hollows in the aspens and evergreen trees of the Alta Ski Area.

Register Online

Trees on skis with Tree Utah

Runs from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Spend an hour learning about the tree species that live at Alta, the ecology of the forest, threats to the forest’s health, the ongoing efforts of Alta and TreeUtah to protect forest health, and what you can do to help. Lone Pine Gear Exchange will be donating one tree to be planted through the One Tree Planted organization. Meet at the top of the Sunnyside lift at the listed times.

Runs on Thursday, April 22.

This film traces the destructive lifespan of plastics across three continents and sheds light on a global movement calling for change. Learn where plastics end up once they leave the recycling bin. The Story Of Plastic chronicles the many stages of plastic production and the noxious wastes it leaves behind.

How To Watch: Sign up in advance via the link below. Attendees will receive a link to stream the film from Alta Community Enrichment, expected delivery on April 22nd.

According to the resort, you will have one week to watch the film at your own convenience. The link will be delivered to you at the email address you use to RSVP in Eventbrite.

Subtitles will be available.

“In addition to receiving the film link, Lone Pine Gear Exchange is offering a 25% off promo for any of their plastic-free refill station items, laundry pods, dishwasher pods, soaps, shampoos, floss, etc,” writes the Alta Ski Resort.

Officials say this promo code will be valid for one week (April 22 – May 2).

Register through the link below to receive both your film streaming link and promo code.

More Film Information

“The day’s celebrations will feature events with our non-profit partners to get out into our beautiful mountain environment and gain some knowledge,” shares the ski resort. “Although this year’s event will differ from years past without on-snow vendors, we still aim to connect our community with our environment.”

Any questions can be emailed to environment@alta.com.