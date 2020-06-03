Alpine Slide and Extreme tubing reopens at Utah Olympic Park

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Olympic Park will kickoff summer operations Thursday, June 4, with the Jumpside Pass, featuring Extreme Tubing and the Alpine Slide. The activity sessions will take place in two-hour blocks (10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m, 12:30 p.m – 2:30 p.m, 3:00 p.m – 5:00 p.m) the half hour in between sessions will allow time for crews to perform appropriate cleaning and sanitizing.

The Alpine Slide – the Utah Olympic Park’s most popular activity – returns after a nearly three year hiatus with the installation of improvements like new sun shades and updated sleds.

Guest will receive helmets to use for the duration of their two-hour session and staff will be required to wear masks when interacting with guests. Employees will frequently sanitize high touch .

Visitors are required to wear a face mask in the museums and are highly recommended to wear one throughout the venue. Visitors are also asked to maintain six feet of distance from those outside their household, and to be mindful of washing and sanitizing their hands frequently.

The Alf Engen Ski Museum and Eccles Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Museum – featuring the history of all skiing disciplines in the Intermountain region and the glory of the 2002 Olympic Winter Games – are now open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Admission to the venue and museums is free.