Alpine School District to hold board meeting online due to safety concerns

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District has decided to move Tuesday night’s board meeting online due to safety concerns.

The decision comes following an anti-mask protest at a Granite School District board meeting last week.

During the meeting, the anti-mask protestors became agitated, causing the district to abruptly end the meeting.

The board meeting was livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel. The full video of the board meeting can be found below:

According to a press release from the Alpine School District, the board determined that holding an in-person meeting “presents a substantial risk to the safety of staff and those attending.”

The Alpine School District will livestream the board meeting on the District’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. Click here to watch.