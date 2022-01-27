Alpine School District retracts statement to shorten elementary and secondary school days

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District has announced the cancellation of their decision to shorten school days for elementary and secondary schools by an hour for about a month.

The reactions of parents and teachers in regards to the school board’s choice varies from apprehensive to unbothered.

ABC4’s Jordan Burrows spoke with local residents Liz Bubsy and Sarah Parsons to discuss their viewpoints on the matter. Bubsy says she doesn’t mind shortened days while Parsons states that she’s indifferent, as there’s no right choice.

It’s been acknowledged that the school board’s initial decision to shorten school days was by no means an attempt to fight COVID, but rather an accommodation to allow teachers more space to breathe.

New legislation has since confirmed that state leaders are the ones to decide whether schools can pivot to online learning, which Bubsy says “…leaves the school board in a bind.”

Following their choice to revoke their decision regarding the length of school days, the Alpine School District has released a statement saying, “The Board of Education has asked for a pause on last night’s decision of moving to a temporary shortened school day to allow further study and review of operational challenges, feedback, and logistics. The board will be looking at metrics to address teacher fatigue. We want to make sure that any decision doesn’t impact further teacher burden.”

The current school day hours remain normal, however they may be subject to change.