Alpine School District announces remote learning days due to COVID-19

UTAH (ABC4) – The Alpine School District will move to remote learning for two days due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and student absences.

The District will be moving to at-home learning on Friday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday Jan. 18. Officials said the change will “provide an opportunity to minimize the substantial spread among students and employees.”

In-person learning will then resume on Wednesday Jan. 19.

The district says their nutrition services team will continue to work to meet the nutritional needs of students.

Despite remote learning, all UHSAA activites will go on as scheduled.

The District is not the first in the state to make the recent switch to remote learning due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Canyons School District announced a day of remote learning on Jan. 18 due to similar concerns over COVID-19, along with increased student and staff absences.

Several other schools throughout Utah have also entered “Test-to-Stay” protocols as the Omicron variant maintains its firm grip on the U.S.