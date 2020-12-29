Almost 10 pounds of human waste, graffiti cleaned up at Zion National Park

(ABC4) – Pounds of trash and graffiti were cleaned at Zion National Park over the weekend.

According to a Tuesday Facebook post, the Narrows has been open to the public all summer, but rangers were not patrolling due to dangerous toxins in the water.

Normally, patrols occur on a regular basis to help track the conditions.

After the toxin risk lowered, the park says Ranger John was the first ranger to patrol the area since the beginning of summer.

Ranger John could only cover less than a mile and along that route, he encountered some of a ranger’s worst nightmares.

In his report, Ranger John says, “The graffiti was the worst I’ve ever seen, it seemed like the entire stretch I walked had something left on the rock: a handprint, a name, and I won’t go into detail about the poop. All in all, I picked up 14 pounds of trash (9 pounds were human waste) and cleaned probably 1000 handprints or etchings in less than a mile.”

He continues, saying that while it hurts to see Zion National Park treated like this, “I feel honored that I have the responsibility to protect it.”

Park officials say it isn’t just up to the ranger to protect the national landmark – “we all share the responsibility to protect this place.”

Visitors are encouraged to leave no trace while visiting public lands.

This includes leaving marks behind on rocks, muddy handprints, and human waste.

Zion National Park saw more than just record visits this year – it grappled with unprecedented levels of graffiti along its most popular trails.

In early Decemeber, Chief Ranger Daniel Fagergren spoke with ABC4 about the rising challenge.

“We take this very seriously, and it’s becoming a huge problem for us. It’s everywhere.”

Vandalism has been found along the vast majority of hikes located in Zion Canyon, including The Narrows, Angels Landing, West Rim Trail, Emerald Pools Trails, and Kayenta Trail, and has been increasing since park officials first brought attention to the growing concern back in September.

Park rangers remind the public that graffiti is a crime. A person can be cited with a mandatory appearance before the federal magistrate in St. George, which could lead to up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Rangers are also reminding the public to wear their masks at the park, but don’t leave them behind.

“While park employees and managers certainly appreciate visitors wearing face coverings and observing other CDC recommendations and guidelines, we should also continue to observe general Leave No Trace ethics to minimize our impacts in these wild places,” the park mentions.

For more on Zion National Park, click here.