Allegiant announces new nonstop route out of Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A new nonstop route is coming to Provo.

Allegiant announced 23 new nonstop routes and holiday travel destinations. To celebrate, the airline is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.

Among those new routes include one to Austin, Texas, out of the Provo Airport. This starts on Nov. 18, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $39.

Other routes to Austin include Sioux Falls Regional Airport and Orange County, California, out of John Wayne Airport.

Allegiant has also announced nonstop routes to various locations, including Washington, D.C., and Nashville.

No other routes with Provo were announced. For the full list of new routes, click here.