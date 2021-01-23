Alleged vehicle burglary leads to chase, shots fired, and SWAT incident in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently investigating an incident of out Sandy following a vehicle burglary, vehicle chase, shots fired, and a manhunt, Saturday.

According to Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen on January 23, just before 1 a.m., there was a vehicle burglary in Sandy.

The owner of the vehicle that was burglarized decided to chase after the alleged suspects.

Officials say, the victim and the suspects zoomed onto the freeway, resulting in a chase. An officer in the area heard the chase and thought it was a case of road rage and began to follow.

As the officer began to pursue the vehicles, the suspects allegedly fired shots at the victim in the other car. The officer followed the suspects as they exited off the freeway at Redwood Road and I-215.

According to Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen, officers were able to follow the suspects into Bonny Brook drive near 2200 west.

As officers began to approach the suspects, they jumped out of their vehicle and fled and according to the officer, he heard a shot being fired from the suspects.

A containment was then set up in the area.

SWAT and K9s were called to the scene and one suspect, a female, was apprehended, states Det. Ken Hansen.

“Officers were sure another suspect had gone into a home in the area. SWAT was called in and the occupants were called out but only two people came out of the house,” Hansen said.

According to SWAT officials, it was then gathered that an additional suspect remained hidden within the home. A search warrant was quickly issued for further investigation and officers were able to locate the second suspect within the home. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The third suspect remains at large.

The incident remains under investigation and as of right now it is unknown if there are any injuries however Hansen said he believes the female suspect was treated for a dog bite at a local hospital.

ABC4 will update as it develops.

This is preliminary information and is subject to change.