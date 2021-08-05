Alleged kidnapper sets fire to Millcreek bedroom during domestic dispute

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for multiple crimes after police say he set fire to a bedroom in Millcreek during a domestic dispute.

According to charging documents, on Aug. 2, police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute and potential fire near 4500 S. and 1100 E. in Millcreek. Fire officials were also called to the scene shortly after police arrived due to flames being set inside the residence.

A woman on the scene told police that the suspect, 39-year-old Anthony Michael Augallo, had recently fled after taking the keys to her vehicle and trying to force her inside the residence, where “he spread Acetone and paint thinner in the victim’s bedroom before setting it on fire,” arresting documents state.

After hearing this, law enforcement brought in an accelerant detection K-9, which detected remains of flammable liquid at the origin of the fire.

The woman revealed to police that Aguallo set the fire as part of an ongoing domestic dispute that involved him kidnapping her on July 25 after breaking into her residence and proceeding to “physically assault and strangle her,” officers wrote in the charging documents

The victim, who police say had several visible bruising patterns that appeared to be a few days old, also told authorities that Aguallo made several statements about getting a gun with a silencer to “take care of things.”

On Aug. 4, Aguallo was taken into custody after he was spotted by police leaving a storage unit in the victim’s stolen vehicle.

Aguallo has been charged with aggravated arson, robbery, receiving a stolen vehicle, burglary, kidnapping aggravated assault, and criminal mischief.

Police said Aguallo had multiple other warrants out for his arrest at the time he was taken into custody.