Alleged hit-and-run suspect dies after Utah County police pursuit

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Springville man is dead after a Utah County on Saturday.

Authorities tell ABC4 that shortly after 6 p.m., a victim in a hit-and-run contacted police, saying they were following the suspect.

Santaquin Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle, but because it was leaving their jurisdiction, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office took over.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the vehicle and, despite having a no-pursuit policy, followed the vehicle because it was a public safety risk. Authorities say the vehicle was driving eratically at high rates of speed.

The pursuit continued, coming to an end at 320 W 4765 S in Goshen when the unidentified suspect, a 37-year-old Springville man, crashed into a tree. Authorities say the man veered to the left, then appeared to overcorrect to the right and leaving the roadway.

Officials tell ABC4 the man died at the scene.

Additional details were not available as of Sunday morning.