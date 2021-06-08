Alleged gunman in deadly South Jordan graduation party shooting arrested

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old has been taken into custody on multiple charges after a deadly shooting at a South Jordan graduation party.

On Sunday, South Jordan Police were called to a fight in progress with shots fired at a graduation party near 1400 West 11400 South. According to police, two different groups of people had gotten into a fight and, at some point, someone started firing a gun at the crowd.

Of the rounds fired, authorities say one struck 19-year-old Kelly Glaubensklee in the chest, killing him. Over $20,000 has been raised for Glaubensklee’s family.

Court documents outline what police learned when responding to the scene. Officers say they learned two physical altercations occurred before several individuals got into a vehicle.

Witnesses told police the vehicle stopped as it started to leave and several other people surrounded and kicked it.

When the vehicle was stopped, 18-year-old Anthony Rendon allegedly displayed a firearm, pointed it at several individuals at the party, and discharged 13 rounds, according to arresting documents. That is when South Jordan Police say Kelly was shot and killed.

Police report Kelly had been in a fight with the unidentified teenager driving the vehicle Rendon was in.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video captured by partygoers, police say they were able to identified Rendon as the alleged shooter.

On Monday night, South Jordan Police report Rendon turned over a handgun believed to be used in the incident to his father. When they executed a search warrant on Rendon’s home, detectives say they found bullets that “appear to be the same as the shell casings which were recovered at the crime scene.”

Rendon, who police believe to have gang ties, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count of aggravated murder and 12 counts of felony discharge of a firearm – shooting in the direction of a person.

