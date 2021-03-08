Alleged drunk driver strikes vehicle, kicks officer in chest

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An abandoned license plate lead officers to discover the alleged suspect of a hit and run Saturday.

On March 7, arresting documents state that around 9:20 p.m., a red Mazda had fled the scene after striking a black SUV vehicle, causing it to roll multiple times.

Officers say the incident occurred near north of Wall Ave.

As the Mazda fled, detectives were able to locate a detached license plate, which officers gathered came from the alleged suspect, 31-year-old Amber Roberts.

Occupants of the SUV suffered minor injuries and were not taken to a hospital, according the Ogden Police Department.

Arresting records then say officers used the license plate to locate the Roberts’ home to speak with her.

“Amber was apprehensive with officers and refused to get out of the vehicle and refused to answer any questions,” Ogden Police officers state. “After getting Amber out of the driver seat of the vehicle, she began resisting when officers began placing her into handcuffs. At this point, I could clearly smell the distinct odor of alcohol on Amber’s person.”

According to arresting documents, as officers attempted to place Roberts into the back of their patrol vehicle, she became more defensive, even kicking one of the officers in the chest.

Officers say, alcohol was located inside of Roberts’ vehicle and her thermos in the driver seat smelt strongly of alcoholic beverages.

“Amber’s speech was slurred and she appeared to be intoxicated while talking with her,” Ogden PD says. “Field Sobriety Tests were not administered due to Amber being combative with officers and refusing to cooperate with the investigation.”

Arresting documents state that Roberts was safely transported to the Weber County jail, where she was booked in on multiple charges involving the accident, DUI, resisting arrest, and assault by a prisoner.

This is based on preliminary information from arresting documents and is subject to change as further investigation will reveal additional details.