Alleged carjacking, police pursuit ends with two in custody in Salt Lake County

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are now in custody after a chase started in Murray early Wednesday morning.

Police tell ABC4 a possible carjacking happened in Murray between 2:30 and 3 a.m.

About an hour later, Cottonwood Heights Police officer spotted the suspect vehicle, and a chase began.

Multiple agencies were involved. The chase ended around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Chase ends near Salt Lake City after alleged carjacking in Murray. Police say the chase began near Cottonwood Heights (ABC4)

While police were unable to give additional information about how the chase ended, the incident ended on the eastbound I-80 ramp to Redwood Road. It blocked the roadway for about an hour, but, as of 6 a.m., the scene has been cleared.

The photos above of the scene show the alleged suspect vehicle with all doors and the trunk open. You can also see the numerous agencies on scene.

Two unidentified people have been taken into custody.

ABC4 is working to gather additional details and will provide updates as they become available.