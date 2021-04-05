Alleged BYU groper charged with sexual battery

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A man who allegedly groped 5 women on the campus of BYU last week was charged on Monday.

According to charging documents, 26-year-old Jacob Scott Hansen has been charged with 2 counts of sexual battery.

On Sunday, February 28, the BYU Police Department received reports of two separate incidents of female students who were allegedly groped by Hansen.

The first incident happened at Helaman Halls between the Cannon Center and Taylor Hall and the second incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at 899 North on the south sidewalk next to the Life Sciences Building.

In total, Hansen is accused of groping 5 women on the BYU campus and a sixth groping incident that reportedly occurred near the campus.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

BYU has resources available for victims of sexual assault at https://advocates.byu.edu/.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 1-888-421-1100