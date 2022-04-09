SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a possible domestic violence-related assault and kidnapping Saturday morning.

The investigation started at 1:47 a.m. when police received information that a 23-year-old man allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a 22-year-old woman at a club near 140 West Pierpoint Ave.

Officers reportedly were able to locate the suspect’s car at an apartment complex near 180 North West Temple St.

Officers contained the area, and began to try to communicate with the man and woman. After over an hour of doing so, officers still could not communicate with them.

The on-scene incident commander requested the assistance of SWAT and Crisis Negotiatiors, and at 6:38 a.m., the man surrendered and officers safely took him into custody.

The victim, along with a young child, peacefully exited the apartment, and paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The child was unharmed.

SLCPD reports that the suspect and victim were involved in a romantic relationship.

SLCPD reminds the community that there are resources to support survivors of domestic violence in Utah:

Anyone who is a survivor of domestic violence can call SCPD at (801) 799-3000 and ask to speak with a victim advocate, or call their 24-hour line directly at (801) 580-7969.

All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.

The name and charges of the suspect are being withheld by police until after he is booked into jail.