Allegations of Mountain View High School fans using racial epithets, throwing drinks at opposing players

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Parents alleged Mountain View High School fans threw drinks while using racial epithets at Hillcrest High School football players and their coaches while leaving a game Friday night.

The intense moments scaring many of the students on the Hillcrest team.

Percy Pearson is upset about how he says his kids got treated after the game.

“He told me that after the game, they were told they couldn’t shake hands because some reason, he couldn’t quite hear, and they were walking to the locker rooms and somebody threw a drink at one of his teammates. An older gentleman threw a drink at one of his teammates and then told him to get his black *** over there to shake hands, and somebody else tried to spit on him,” he says.

As more players left the field with coaches, Pearson says things intensified.

“I just asked him, ‘was you scared?’ And when my child tells me, he was scared. He got scared for the first time in his life. It takes it to a whole different level,” says Pearson.

Three families who have students attend Mountain View High School tell ABC4’s Jason Nguyen they were embarrassed by watching what transpired at the visiting fan’s tunnel.

“Then I received some more phone calls and text messages that the kids had to be taken straight to the school bus and stuff like that, shaken up because parents were attacking them pretty much.”

Alpine School District’s David Stephenson tells ABC4, “We are aware of a situation that occurred at the game. It is under investigation.”

Canyons School District Jeffrey Haney adds, “The principals at the two schools have been in close contact about the reports regarding Friday night’s football game. They are following the proper procedures to investigate and determine possible next steps. We will continue to work collaboratively to promote sportsmanship and ensure that all students feel welcome to participate in extracurricular activities.”

As parents from both teams look for immediate action, Pearson says this is taking an emotional toll on his boy and teammates.

“I always taught him it doesn’t matter what they call you, it’s what you answer too. But the spitting on, and throwing stuff, and calling you racial slurs, we ain’t having that,” he says. “They feel that kind of way about it. They feel that strongly about it, don’t do it to kids, do it to a man.”

This is not the first time the school faces these types of allegations.

Mountain View High School is under investigation for retaliation by the United States Department of Education Office for Civil Rights. Parents alleged school officials were treating student-athletes of color differently than their Caucasian teammates.

Soon after, parents of a Timpview High School volleyball player alleged intimidation and harassment from a Mountain View High School Coach in October of 2020.