All-terrain north of little Cottonwood Creek closes, Saturday

UTAH (ABC4) – Spring is here and as we near days toward the month of April, you know what they say: April showers bring in May flowers.

According to ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy, rainfall is on the move.

“Our next storm system will bring wet weather and impacts to your weekend in Northern and Central Utah,” she shares. “The storm will bring valley rain and mountain snow Saturday morning and will keep conditions soggy throughout the day. Valley rain is expected to total between a quarter and half an inch along the Wasatch Front, with mixed precipitation expected on the benches and wet snow accumulating on grassy areas and areas above 6,000 feet expecting accumulation of snow.”

Though some may anticipate spending the weekend inside wrapped up in a cozy blanket with a good book, UDOT Avalanche is informing those wandering out and about that all-terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek from Gate B through Cardiff backcountry is closed.

So if you are planning on heading backcountry, you will need to reschedule.

“Please stay EAST of Cardiff Bowl and OUT of areas underneath Cardiff,” they warn.

All terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek from Gate B through Cardiff backcountry closed. Please stay EAST of Cardiff Bowl and OUT of areas underneath Cardiff. Extends 1,000m into Big Cottonwood Canyon. 3/20/2021 10:00am to 6:00pm. pic.twitter.com/ggzMHhRuAy — UDOT Avalanche (@UDOTavy) March 20, 2021

According to the team, the area extends 1,000 miles into Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Officials say the area will be closed off until 6:00 p.m., Saturday.