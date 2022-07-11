UPDATED: MONDAY 7/11/22 8:39 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three lanes have reopened following a serious crash near I-215 Monday evening.

UHP says one right lane will remain closed.

Courtesy: UDOT

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: All lanes closed on I-215 following serious crash, fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – All lanes along I-215 have been closed due to a serious crash Monday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says Westbound SR-201 to I-215 Southbound and Southbound I-215 at California Avenue are closed.

UHP says drivers can exit California Avenue. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

All lanes are expected to reopen around 10 p.m. according to UHP.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.