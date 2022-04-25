SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new educational craft brewery tour experience is set to launch in Salt Lake City this weekend.

City Brew Tours has announced plans for all-inclusive tours and beer-focused experiences in several U.S. cities — Salt Lake City is one of them.

The tours are aimed at blending history, beer knowledge, round-trip transportation, and beer and meal pairings with unrivaled access to the city’s top breweries.

Some of the breweries include Saltfire Brewing Co., Level Crossing, Uinta Brewing, Bewilder Brewing, and Hopkins Brewing Company, and more are on the way in the upcoming months.

“There are too many reasons why Salt Lake City made sense for the next City Brew Tours destination,” says Chad Brodsky, Founder of City Brew Tours. “Salt Lake City is a craft beer mecca. It’s home to nationally recognized breweries like Uinta and two dozen regional breweries like Salt Fire and Level Crossing, who are churning out incredible beer. This coupled with its proximity to world-class skiing, hiking, and national parks, it checked all the boxes.”

The all-inclusive tickets start at $75 for a ‘Sip of Salt Lake,’ featuring private tastings at each brewery, round-trip transportation, and a dedicated local beer guide to share what makes Salt Lake’s craft beer scene special.

Another option is the Orignal Tour which is priced at $99. This tour includes a lunch or dinner pairing, “with intricate details on how your food and beer work together to elevate all your senses” in addition to everything included in the all-inclusive tickets.

Each tour begins and ends at designated pick-up locations downtown.

City Brew Tours has made marks in 15 other U.S. cities including New York City, Des Moines, and Portland.