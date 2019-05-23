Local News

ALL FORE JUSTICE Golf Tournament benefits domestic violence victims

Posted: May 22, 2019 / 06:56 PM MDT / Updated: May 22, 2019 / 06:57 PM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The Never Again Foundation is a non-profit law firm that provides free legal services to families of domestic violence murder victims. Now they're putting together a golf tournament that benefits those victims.

Executive Director of the Utah chapter, Brandon Merrill and Advisory Board Member Bekah Williams joined ABC4 News at 4 to explain just what the foundation does.

On average Utah experiences 30 domestic violence-related deaths per year. This is 43% of all murders in Utah. Many families often find themselves lost after the unexpected death of a loved one. NAF helps families with any legal services they might need after a murder.

They provide holistic legal services to these families to ensure that killers do not profit from murder and that the assets go to the appropriate family members of the victim. 

If you want to help, The ALL FORE JUSTICE Golf Tournament held at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

This year our tournament is dedicated to the memory of Lisa Williams who was killed last November in a domestic violence incident. They will be honoring other victims whose families they have served this year as well. 

They are still accepting teams and individuals who want to play! There will be great gifts and benefits for every participant and companies who participate.

To sign up or donate to the Never Again Foundation visit www.neveragain.donordrive.com, or contact NAF at 801-500-9077 for more information about the foundation, to request services, or to donate. 

 

