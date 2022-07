UTAH (ABC4) – All eastbound lanes on I-70 near mile marker 120 are closed due to a crash involving several vehicles.

The crash was reported around 4:06 p.m Friday resulting in the closure of all eastbound lanes, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

Courtesy: UHP

The eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours as crews work to clear the scene.

Injuries were reported in the crash, but no one has died.

This story will be updated.