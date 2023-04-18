SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Alicia Keys made an announcement Tuesday, April 18, that she will be launching the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR of North America in 2023. Even better, local fans can expect her summer tour to make a stop in Utah this July.

Following the artist’s sold-out series which took her across Europe, this KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is set with 23 arena dates, and Keys is scheduled to perform at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on July 28.

This tour will be one to remember — featuring a completely reimagined concert experience and setlist.

In a statement on the all-new production, Keys remarks, “The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

Alicia Keys is a classically trained pianist, singer, and songwriter. Since making her debut in 2001 with the Songs In A Minor album, Keys has made a lasting mark on the music industry — selling more than 65 million records worldwide and winning 15 GRAMMY Awards over her career.

And with approximately 23 million monthly listeners on Spotify, some of her most popular hits include “If I Ain’t Got You,” “My Boo,” and “Girl on Fire.”

Pre-sale tickets for the upcoming tour will run from April 18 through April 20.

General tickets will be available beginning on April 21 at 9 a.m. local time.