Alex Whipple, suspected killer of Lizzy Shelley, makes first appearance in court

The man accused of killing 5-year-old Lizzy Shelley made his first court appearance Monday.

Alex Whipple, Lizzy’s uncle, is charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and abuse of a body.

Whipple didn’t speak during his brief two-minute court appearance.

He was charged last week even before her body was found. According to court documents, investigators found blood on Whipple, a knife, and a pipe. With the help of the Utah Attorney General’s Office, investigators used Rapid DNA tests and confirmed the blood belonged to Lizzy, documents state.

After 5 days of searching for Lizzy, Whipple made a deal with police to give the location of her body in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table during his prosecution.

After Whipple told police the location, Lizzy’s body was found less than half a mile away from her family’s home.

His next court appearance is on June 24th at 4 p.m.

