Alex Whipple faces additional charges of child sex abuse

Prosecutors charge Whipple with rape and sodomy of a child

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 5-year-old Logan girl faces additional charges related to the sexual abuse a child.

Alex Whipple is charged with killing his 5-year-old niece, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley.

Police said he Whipple killed Shelley on May 25, after his sister let him spend the night at the family home.

She was missing for five days before her body was found in a heavily wooded area. Police have said Whipple gave his lawyer a map of where the body was hidden in exchange for a promise not to pursue the death penalty.

The Cache County Attorney’s Office said it received additional evidence from the Utah State Crime Lab since the original charges were filed.

The new information led to additional charges against Whipple. The charges filed Wednesday are rape of a child and sodomy of a child, both first-degree felonies.

Shelley’s cause of death has still not been determined by the Medical Examiner.

