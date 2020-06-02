OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Musical artist, Alex Boyé, is set to perform a free, private concert at Ogden Regional Medical Center for Northern Utah front-line medical workers on June 3.

Boyé lives in Utah and during the pandemic has done other free concerts around the state.

The concert will adhere to social distancing guidelines and will be for Ogden Regional Medical Center employees and Weber County first responders. Viewing spots will be marked to indicate six feet so individuals can enjoy the concert while remaining socially distanced. All attendees will be asked to wear a mask. Free pizza will be provided to the medical workers.

“This concert is an opportunity to give a shout out to our heroes, our health care workers and first responders, this is just a give back to them,” said Boyé. “Hopefully it will put a smile on their face before they go back to their tireless service.”

The event will take place June 3 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the west employee parking lot of Ogden Regional Medical Center. The event in not open to the public.