Alex Boyé and former COVID-19 patient, to honor Lakeview Hospital workers with curbside concert

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Alex Boyé performs onstage on behalf of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention during NYFW Powered By hiTechMODA on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – One year after being serenaded by singer Alex Boyé while receiving treatment for COVID-19, Ana Lucio is returning to the hospital to reunite with Boyé and her caretakers.

At this time in 2020, Lucio was the longest-standing COVID-19 patient, having spent over two months at Lakeview Hospital. After spending six weeks under hospital care, including time on a ventilator, Lucio was allowed to step outside for a concert featuring Boyé.

Alex Boyé performs at Lakeview Hospital in May 2020.

On Tuesday, Boyé will return to Lakeview to perform a curbside concert for frontline medical staff, with Lucio as the guest of honor. While she hasn’t returned to 100% health, Lucio is feeling much better and is thankful for the care given to her.

“I remember having such strong emotion the day of last year’s concert,” Lucio conveyed through a translator in a press release from Lakeview Hospital. “I feel it is important to share hope with the world, especially in these times where many people can easily feel down or depressed. I am so grateful for everyone who cared for me during my stay at the hospital.”

Boyé is a singer and performer from England who has made his home in Utah. A former member of the European boy band, Awesome, he has gained a following for his gospel music and uplifting covers of many popular songs. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he has performed on multiple occasions with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

