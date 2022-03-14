UTAH (ABC4) – Mind you it’s only the middle of March, and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says they’ve already seen 43 wrong way crashes this year, seven of those ending with a fatality.

We know four of those wrong way crashes happened in just the last three days:

South Salt Lake police say the wrong way driver was arrested for a DUI.

Major Jeff Nigbur of UHP says so far this year they’ve had 58 wrong way occurrences. Calls of someone reporting a wrong way driver are up by 49 percent from last year. While there’s no exact answer for the recent spike in wrong way accidents, one trooper says most of these wrong way crashes appear to be caused by impaired drivers, and law enforcement wants it to end.

“It’s not illegal to drink in the state of Utah, but we can’t get behind the wheel when we’re intoxicated or things like this happen” says Nigbur.

The sentiment is being echoed by the victims of drunk driving. In the case of Sara Kiumars of West Valley City, she tells ABC4 she was hit by a drunk driver on two separate occasions in under two months that left her without a car and a way to get around. She describes the situation as nerve-racking, “I couldn’t drive for almost two months – the thought of being in a car gave me anxiety attacks” says Kiumars.

According to Kiumars, in the first incident, which totaled her 2013 Hyundai, the driver was allegedly under the influence and taken into custody by police. The second incident, a month later, Kiumars says the driver allegedly left the scene before police arrived. Left with a smashed vehicle, she was luckily able to be picked up and brought to safety by a friend who she was meeting for dinner that night. However, without a car for the second time, Kiumars says, “It definitely was a whirlwind for the last couple of months.”

Luckily, Kiumars has been able to regain transportation, but says the experiences aren’t something she plans to forget and hopes drivers understand the dangers they put not only themselves in, but others in by choosing to drive impaired, “If you can choose to not get behind the wheel after being intoxicated, don’t do it” says Kiumars.

John Gleason of the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says they are working on ways to develop more technology and measures to detect where these wrong way crashes are happening and how to prevent them. Gleason says Utah has some of the best road lighting in the country for visibility.

In the meantime, UDOT and UHP say they are open to doing whatever it takes to make Utah roads safe for all.