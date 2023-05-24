SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the 2023 Memorial Day weekend kicks off our summer travel season, those who expect to travel via plane are encouraged to plan ahead.

According to the airport, Thursday and Friday alone will see 26,000 to 27,000 passengers making their way through the Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), which is the 22nd busiest airport in North America.

To help ease that journey for those traveling this Memorial Day weekend, the SLC International Airport has shared several tips for making it to their gate without the headache.

TIP #1:

Arrive at the airport two hours prior to boarding a domestic flight and three hours prior to departure for an international flight.

TIP #2:

Prepare by packing smart. Travelers should be aware of the contents of their carry-on bags before leaving home to ensure the bags do not contain prohibited items, which can slow down the screening process. Text travel questions to AskTSA (275-872).

TIP #3:

Allow plenty of time for parking. Passengers can reserve parking in advance for the parking garage or long-term/economy parking at www.slcairport.com/parking-and-transportation/parking/.

TIP #4:

Follow the rules for traveling with liquids. Gels, liquids, and aerosols are limited to 3.4 ounces or less in carry-on luggage. (The general definition for this rule is if it can spill, spray, pump, or pour, then it is subject to the liquids restriction rule and best to pack in checked luggage.)

TIP #5:

Check your airline’s website or app to see if the flight is on time or if the weather at a connecting city or final destination is causing delays.

TIP #6:

Download The SLC International phone app or check www.slcairport.com to become familiar with the layout of the airport via an interactive map.

TIP #7:

Arrange for a wheelchair in advance through one’s airline or by calling (801) 744-4292.