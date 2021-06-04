Air & Space Show returning to Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A unique show is ready for take off after being canceled in 2020.

The ‘Warriors Over The Wasatch Air & Space Show’ will return on June 25 & 26, 2022, Hill Air Force Base has announced.

The show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron, in addition to more than a dozen world-class acts, like an F-35A Lightning II demonstration by the 388th Fighter Wing, a jet-powered truck, and a pyrotechnics display.

Other aircraft like helicopters, fighters, bombers, cargo transports, and refuelers will also be in attendance. Numerous military ground transport and fighting vehicles will be on exhibit.

The Air and Space Show will host more than 500,000 visitors over the two-day event, according to Hill Air Force Base, while generating upwards of $50M of economic stimulus for the local and surrounding communities.

In 2020, officials canceled the event amid social distancing guidelines and the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Col. Jon Eberlan, 75th Air Base Wing commander, announced they planned to bring the event back in 2022.