Air Force salutes essential workers

The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and 388th Fighter Wing gave a special thanks to those on the front lines in Utah.

Starting from Hill Air Force Base, then heading down to southern Utah and back up to northern Utah you may have seen or heard these aircraft fly outside of your home, all to say thank you, to our emergency personnel.

You may have only seen these jets in the air for a few minutes, but the symbolism it leaves to thank those on the front lines is forever.

“It’s been inspiring to see the way the community has come together, to support each other, but to also support us,” said emergency room doctor at Intermountain Healthcare, Jeff Caldwell.

The Air Force says this is a small way to thank essential employees and get some flight training in.

These emergency personnel put their lives on the line not only during a pandemic, but each and every day.

“This is something that we’ve never really encountered and early on, we didn’t really know what to expect and there was a lot of anxiety and anticipating of how things were going to go,” said Caldwell.

But today, smiles were bright outside as nurses, doctors and other essentials gathered to see these jets that shook the ground, just as many officials have shook their communities with strength.

“We’re grateful to have the support of course of our military, always, during times of crisis, I think we think a little more about it but there’s always there to support us and we’re grateful to also reflect that back and support them,” he added.

LATEST POSTS: