SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Attorney General’s CASE Strike Force conducted a multi-day retail theft sting that resulted in the arrest of 28 individuals.

With the assistance of Cottonwood Heights Police, Salt Lake City Police, Taylorsville Police, Sandy Police, Park City Police, South Salt Lake Police, Adult Probation and Parole, State Fire Marshall, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Postal Inspectors The CASE team was able to recover $12,000 worth of stolen property.

The Strike Force was targeting individuals stealing items during the holiday shopping season. The focus was on individuals and groups stealing from nine different participating retailers including Home Depot, Nordstrom, Target, Ross, T.J. Maxx, Sierra, HomeGoods, Old Navy, and Kohl’s.

Photo courtesy Utah Attorney General’s office.

According to a press release from the AG’s news site among those arrested were two Adult Probation and Parole fugitives, one parole violation, one narcotics arrest, and three felony arrests from an organized retail theft crew who have been charged with similar crimes in multiple other states.

Four of the individuals led officers on foot pursuits and several had specific tools used for removing security devices from merchandise in their possession. One individual also had eight counterfeit $100 bills in his possession.