Hyatt Hotels Corporation to operate building of new convention center hotel attached to Salt Palace

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Portman Holdings and Salt Lake County announced the selection of Hyatt Hotels Corporation to operate the building of a convention center hotel in Salt Lake City.

The hotel will be located on the corner of 200 South and West Temple and will be named the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved the New Convention Facility Development Incentive to build the convention center hotel downtown.  

“With the approval of this incentive, the state can attract larger conferences, and Utah can enter into a new market for meetings and conventions,” said Val Hale, executive director of GOED.

It’s estimated that hotel which will be built on the current Salt Palace Convention Center property will cost $337 million and will directly connect to the Salt Palace so guests can directly access convention center events.

“We are so excited for this project to come to fruition as it has been many years in the making. This convention center hotel will change the urban landscape of Salt Lake City and help strengthen the local economy,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “We want to thank our incredible partners at the state, the city, and across the private sector. Without their cooperation and dedication, this project would never have become a reality.”

The 26-story hotel will have 700 guest rooms and 60,000 feet of meeting space. Once it’s fully up and operating, the hotel is expected to increase visitor spending in Utah by up to $45 million per year.

The hotel will also have two separate restaurants on the first and sixth floors. The sixth floor restaurant will be located near an outdoor amenity area with a pool and outdoor terrace for events.

The hotel is slated to open in spring of 2022 and construction will begin with a groundbreaking event on Friday, January 10, 2020 at noon.

