SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police officers spent some of Thursday evening rescuing a turkey from a utility line.
According to a tweet, officers conducted an extensive neighborhood search as they looked for the turkey which they described as “aggressive.”
Officers were eventually able to find the turkey, but in an unlikely place – a utility pole.
Police said a resident ornithologist was called to the scene to help “effectively communicate with gobbles.”
“Boris agreed to stop chasing cars and people for the night,” the department said in a tweet.