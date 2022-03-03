SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police officers spent some of Thursday evening rescuing a turkey from a utility line.

According to a tweet, officers conducted an extensive neighborhood search as they looked for the turkey which they described as “aggressive.”

Officers were eventually able to find the turkey, but in an unlikely place – a utility pole.

Police said a resident ornithologist was called to the scene to help “effectively communicate with gobbles.”

“Boris agreed to stop chasing cars and people for the night,” the department said in a tweet.