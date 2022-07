SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police say the incident, which occurred near 149 West Pierpont Ave., resulted in one person being taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

SLCPD states that the victim remains in critical condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.