UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Sheriff’s Office saving three victims and arresting 21 people in an undercover human trafficking operation going on right underneath many people’s noses.

The bust involved 10 agencies, and a $60,000 donation from the Malouf Foundation. They said the arrests they made pale in comparison to the immensity of the human trafficking issue happening in Utah county.

Agencies saying half of those arrested are Utah residents and three people arrested intended to have sex with a child.

One predator took steps even further.

“One of the individuals who showed up brought ropes, brought tape, brought toys brought lingerie all under the impression they were going to be meeting a 13-year-old child.” Lt. Jason Randall from the Utah County Sheriff’s office said.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old immigrant from Ecuador, came to the U.S. to work. Instead, he had his phone and passport stolen and was forced into trafficking.

“He didn’t know he’d ever get his passports or be free from the bounds he was put in,” Sgt. Elyse Pines from Utah County Special Victims Unit said.

The other two victims, women from out of state who investigators say have been subject to years of abuse.

Randall said most of the victims are being trafficked through social media.

“We had undercover officers posing on social media platforms and responding to ads,” Randall said.

The issue, bigger than most people realize.

“This isn’t the tip of the iceberg this is like a snowflake on the iceberg,” Randall said.

They said the purpose of their press conference is to make people of aware of the gravity of the issue and let human trafficking victims know there’s hope.

“There are victims out there screaming for help and they’re in our own neighborhoods, they are in our own communities, and we just don’t see them,” Randall said.

Randall said if you are a victim of human traffic, call them, reach out to an organization, there are resources to get you out and get you safe.

And for people wanting to help he says victims can look just like us, and sometimes people just aren’t paying attention to the signs.