AG: Cottonwood Heights Police didn’t use excessive force in August arrests of protesters

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Cottonwood Heights Police did not use excessive force while arresting protesters during the summer of 2020, according to a new report from the Utah attorney general’s office.

In early August, a heavy police presence was noted in Cottonwood Heights as “March for Justice” tensions continued to rise.

The march, which aimed to push for police reform in Salt Lake City and the county, according to the attorney for the family of Zane James. James was shot and killed by police in Cottonwood Heights in 2018.

Protesters march Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. The protest was a “March for Justice” focused largely around Zane James, fatally shot by police in Cottonwood Heights in 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Early reports indicated police arrested eight protesters who had allegedly been punching, kicking, and using pepper spray during the August march. Three of those arrested were charged in September.

On May 11, the Utah Attorney General’s Office released its findings following the incident, saying that police did not use excessive force while arresting these protesters. The report says some of the portesters broke the law by walking on the road instead of the sidewalk, including protesters who became aggressive with police that were reportedly trying to calm the situation before making arrests.

Among those in the group of protesters was Cottonwood Heights City Councilwoman Tali Bruce, who says an officer punched her in the throat during the march.