Aftershocks continue: Salt Lake Valley residents report feeling 2.8 magnitude quake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utahns continue to experience aftershocks nearly one month after the state was hit by a moderate-sized 5.7 magnitude to earthquake. Its epicenter was located near Magna.

Some residents across the Wasatch Front may have felt the light rumbling of a magnitude 2.8 quake that hit at 6:08 p.m Friday.

The comes after many Utahns were rattled by two 4.2 magnitude aftershocks on Tuesday night and Thursday morning after a couple of weeks with “no shaking.”

The University of Utah Seismograph Station has recorded more than 1,200 aftershocks since the main event on March 18.

Seismologists reminded residents earlier this week that this aftershock activity is normal. It’s expected to continue for at least several more weeks but with the rate continuing to decrease with time. Dr. Keith Koper, director of University of Utah Seismograph Station and professor of geophysics, explains hows these aftershocks related to the March 18 earthquake.

LATEST POSTS: