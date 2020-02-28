After two years, mother continues search for son’s murderer

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – New tips have come in about Brian Housley’s murder in Ogden. Darcie Housley’s son Brian was murdered in a drive-by shooting two years ago. The case remains under investigation and no one has been arrested yet. Darcie isn’t giving up on closing the case.

Darcie Housley is in close contact with Ogden Police Department and says she still hopes to find her son Brian’s killer.

“The thing that makes me feel like I’m sane, is trying to get these guys,” said Darcie Housley.

It’s been two years since her son was murdered, but just two weeks ago, Darcie got an anonymous tip that she was able to confirm with the police.

“A name was called out, and it wasn’t Brian’s, so we do know it was an intended target,” said Housley.

Brian, 28, was working on a car in a neighborhood in Ogden when he was shot. Ogden police confirmed with Darcey, it was gang violence.

“It just seems like criminals have the upper hand right now,” said Housley.

She says with a cold case murder, families don’t get much information on the status of the case. Luckily, the Facebook page she started for her son has brought her more information.

“For a while there I didn’t think anyone really cared,” said Housley.

Ogden Police Department has about 20 cold cases, according to Sgt. Shane Keyes.

“I am a mom with a mission. It’s always the moms. The moms get mad as a hornet, and we just don’t give up,” said Housley.

Housley says if you follow Brian’s Facebook page you can learn more about the cold case and violence in the community: Justice for Brian Sean Housley.

Housley says gang violence is a serious issue in Ogden and one thing she hopes city police will do, is put an end to it.

