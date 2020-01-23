After nearly 3 years, Sanpete County man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News, Sanpete Messenger) – A man who has been never publicly admitted to killing his girlfriend stood in a courtroom full of her friends and family and confessed to her murder, according to Sanpete Messenger.

On Tuesday, January 21, Anthony Christensen pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder and second-degree felony obstruction of justice in the death of Kammy Mae Edmunds in 2017.

The plea came a week after Christensen appeared in court on a jury trial on charges of assault against a prisoner. A jury found him guilty of the charge along with finding him guilty of being a habitual violent criminal which enhanced the charge to a first-degree felony.

Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels told Sanpete Messenger that the plea deal was a very victim-driven case and they wished he had just admitted to it sooner.

Christensen said he and Edmunds had been drinking on March 31, 2017 when they got into an argument and he beat her to death. He then faked a car accident to make people believe that’s how she died.

Kammie Mae Edmunds and her two children

Daniels said Christensen has a long history of violence and he had met her while he was incarcerated in Wyoming on other violent charges. Christensen killed Edmunds about six months after he was released from prison and had moved to Utah.

Tammy Coates, Edmunds mother said her daughter was so kind and loving and had so many friends and family that loved her.

While Coates said she was glad to finally have some closure, she sure wished her daughter was still here watching her kids grow up and succeed.

Christensen is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

